Dodgers on Deck: July 26 vs. Blue Jays

Wednesday afternoon’s series finale between the Dodgers and Blue Jays isn’t just notable because it’s the last daytime start for a weekday game at Dodger Stadium this season. Nor is it important for only the Dodgers trying to win a series against Toronto.

It will also be Enrique Hernández’s first game back with his old team, after the Dodgers on Tuesday traded for the infielder/outfielder who was a jack of all trades for six seasons in Los Angeles, going to three World Series. The Dodgers sent pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman to the Red Sox in the deal.

The Dodgers will face left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on Wednesday, which means Hernández will start, at a position to be determined. Unless it’s behind the plate, it won’t be a new position for Hernández.

Tony Gonsolin starts for the Dodgers, having allowed exactly four runs in four of his last five starts.

Game info