Dodgers minors: Trayce Thompson, Jorbit Vivas, Kendall Williams

Trayce Thompson shifted his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City and brought his hitting shoes to Reno.

The Dodgers outfielder hit two doubles and a home run that was hit over the batter’s eye in dead center field.

HELLO TRAYCE THOMPSON! pic.twitter.com/sb1J1u7f2B — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 26, 2023

The home run and first double for Thompson were hit off right-hander Peter Solomon, and the second double was hit off left-hander Joe Mantiply. Thompson played seven innings in center field on Tuesday.

Thompson still has some time to work his way back to the majors after suffering a left oblique strain in June. He’s on the 60-day injured list, so the earliest he could possibly be activated is August 31.

Player of the day

Jorbit Vivas had three hits, including a home run on Tuesday night in Double-A.

What a rocket from Vivas! pic.twitter.com/DHlEJ3xg9B — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 26, 2023

The Tulsa second baseman drove in two runs, stole a base, and scored three runs with his second consecutive three-hit game. Vivas is hitting .306/.407/.478 on the season, and ranks fifth in the Texas League with 98 hits. He’s also sixth in the circuit in batting average and eighth in on-base percentage.

Vivas in July is hitting .385/.467/.596 in 14 games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City hit early and often, scoring in six different innings in a romp over the Reno Aces (D-backs).

In addition to Thompson, Hunter Feduccia also homered, part of a four-hit night for the OKC catcher. Miguel Vargas reached base four times with a double, single, and two walks. Ryan Ward, Devin Mann, and David Dahl each had two hits.

Starter Landon Knack allowed six runs (five earned) in 4⅓ innings, but Mark Washington, Bryan Hudson, and Gus Varland combined for scoreless relief, recording the final 14 outs with five strikeouts and no walks.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa scored early and held on to beat the Springfield Cardinals.

Eddys Leonard singled home a run in the first inning, later drove in another run on a groundout, and also walked. He’s reached base in each of his last 24 games, the longest streak by a Tulsa hitter this season.

Ben Casparius had his best outing in over a month for Tulsa, allowing only one unearned run in 4⅓ innings with four strikeouts, working around two singles and two walks. It’s the second time in 10 Double-A starts the right-hander pitched into a fifth inning, but also turned things around after allowing 27 earned runs in 17⅓ innings over his last five appearances.

Ricky Vanasco pitched a scoreless ninth with a walk and a strikeout, earning his first professional save.

High-A Great Lakes

Three runs in the ninth spoiled another good start from Kendall Williams in the Loons’ loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds). Dayton had only one hit in the first eight innings, and closer Benony Robles got the first two batters out in the top of the ninth. But then he allowed a double and walk to put the tying runs on base before Ruben Ibarra hit a three-run home run for the game-winner.

Williams has been excellent since joining the Loons in late June. He pitched five scoreless innings on Tuesday, allowing only a single and a walk with five strikeouts. Williams in six starts with Great Lakes has a 1.69 ERA.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Eight runs in the third inning proved enough for Rancho Cucamonga to beat the San Jose Giants. The fateful inning began with three Quakes in a row reaching base on errors, cashed in by three consecutive singles. Then with two outs in the frame, two singles, a walk, and a double capped the inning.

Thayron Liranzo had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.

That big inning got Jared Karros off the hook, after allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while recording only five outs. The Quakes bullpen picked him up after that, allowing only two runs. Sauryn Lao in particular struck out three in 2⅔ scoreless innings.

New draftees

Three Dodgers draft picks from this year made their professional debuts on Monday in the Arizona Complex League. The same trio played again on Tuesday. The 2023 draftees to play so far:

Joe Vetrano (fifth round): 1-for-6, four walks, two runs scored; was designated hitter Monday and first base Tuesday

Sam Mongelli (10th round): 2-for-6, two walks, three runs scored, three RBI; second base Monday, DH Tuesday

Jordan Thompson (15th round): 2-for-8, double, run, RBI; played shortstop in both games

Transactions

Triple-A: Pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman were traded to the Red Sox in the Enrique Hernández deal. Veteran left-hander Ryan Sherriff signed a minor league deal and was assigned to Oklahoma City. Trayce Thompson is the fourth player currently on a rehab assignment with OKC.

