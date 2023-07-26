Dodgers place Jonny DeLuca on injured list with hamstring strain, activate Kiké Hernández

The Dodgers on Wednesday placed outfielder Jonny DeLuca on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, which opened up a spot on the active roster for Kiké Hernández, who was acquired by trade from the Red Sox on Tuesday.

DeLuca suffered the injury while running up the first base line on a groundout to end the eighth inning in Tuesday night’s game, which the Dodgers won in 10 innings.

During his first two stints in the majors over the last two months — interrupted only by getting optioned to Triple-A for five days before returning to replace Jake Marisnick, who had a hamstring injury of his own — DeLuca had 11 hits in 42 at-bats in his 24 games, hitting .262/.311/.429 with two home runs and three walks.

Hernández was acquired Tuesday in exchange for Triple-A pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Hernández will start at second base on Wednesday against Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Hitting southpaws was a specialty for Hernández throughout his career, hitting .259/.346/.465 with a 118 wRC+ against left-handers. But this year he’s only hitting .260/.314/.338 with a 76 wRC+ in 86 plate appearances against left-handers. The Dodgers are betting on a turnaround at the plate, perhaps in a more specialized role.