Dodgers on Deck: July 28 vs. Reds

After an off day Thursday, the Dodgers are back at it with a three-game weekend series against the Reds at Dodger Stadium.

Bobby Miller takes the mound in Friday’s series opener for the Dodgers making his 11th major league start. He’s coming off of a win last Saturday in Texas that saw him allow three runs in six innings, his longest outing in six starts.

Miller over his first 10 starts has made five starts and pitched 27⅓ innings both at home and on the road. At Dodger Stadium he has a 5.93 ERA and 10 walks, compared to a 2.63 ERA and six walks away from home.

Fellow rookie Brandon Williamson starts on the mound for the Reds, with the left-hander making his 13th career start.

The Dodgers scored six runs off Williamson on June 7 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, but since then he has a 3.94 ERA in seven starts, never allowing more than three earned runs. Williamson in his last two starts has pitched six innings.

Game info