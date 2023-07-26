Dodgers call up Tyson Miller, option Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers made a bullpen swap before Wednesday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, recalling right-handed Tyson Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City with left-hander Justin Bruihl optioned.

Bruihl pithed twice in the previous three days, including 30 pitches in the ninth inning on Tuesday, allowing three runs. The Dodgers trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but won anyway.

Bruihl in the majors this season has a 4.07 ERA in 20 appearances, with 19 strikeouts and eight walks in 24⅓ innings. Among Dodgers pitchers with at least eight relief appearances this season, Bruihl has the lowest average leverage index (0.546), with his most recent stint in the majors echoing this trend. He pitched four times since getting recalled on July 19, and finished out two losses and one blowout win before entering Tuesday with the Dodgers down one run.

This is the fifth time Bruihl has been optioned this season. Should he get called up again, the Dodgers cannot send him to the minors without first exposing him to waivers first.

The Dodgers acquired Miller for cash from the Brewers on July 12 after the right-hander was designated for assignment by Milwaukee.

He’s pitched twice for Oklahoma City since joining the Dodgers, striking out five in three scoreless innings. Miller, a former Cal Baptist pitcher, last pitched on Saturday, throwing 23 pitches in his two innings.

Miller, who turns 28 on Saturday, will wear number 58 with the Dodgers.

In parts of three seasons in the majors (2020-23) with the Cubs, Rangers, and Brewers, Miller has a 7.92 ERA in 13 games, including three starts, allowing 23 runs in 25 innings with 14 walks and 15 strikeouts.

If Miller appears in a game, he’ll be the 32nd Dodgers pitcher used this season, second-most in franchise history, behind only the 39 pitchers used in 2021.