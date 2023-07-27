Dodgers vs. Reds series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers’ final series before the trade deadline is hosting the Reds for three games this weekend at Dodger Stadium, a series surrounded by off days Thursday and Monday.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 1 at 3 p.m. PT, so this weekend could feature the last iteration of this particular Dodgers roster before a few changes are made. That is, unless the Dodgers decide to make some trades a little earlier than expected. Like say, bringing back an old friend in Enrique Hernández.

These two teams met back in Cincinnati from June 6-8, with the Reds taking two of three games, their two victories coming in walk-off fashion. The electric Elly De La Cruz made his major league debut in that series, one of a slew of rookies fueling Cincinnati’s rise this season. Beginning with that series, the Reds are 29-15 since June 6, trailing only Atlanta in the National League.

The Dodgers will face the same three Reds pitchers in Los Angeles that they did in Cincinnati in June. None of the three Dodgers pitchers from that Great American Ball Park series will pitch this weekend. Tony Gonsolin pitched Wednesday afternoon against Toronto, while Clayton Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard are both on the injured list.

Instead, the Dodgers will start three rookie pitchers this weekend, but with the trade deadline coming Tuesday and Dave Roberts saying this week that he’d be surprised if the Dodgers rotation isn’t different next week, this series could be a last hurrah of sorts for a few of these pitchers.

Dodgers vs. Reds schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Brandon Williamson (L)

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Luke Weaver

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Graham Ashcraft

SportsNet LA