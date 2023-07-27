Dodgers minors: Ryan Pepiot, Kole Calhoun, Bryson Brigman

Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot continued the slow and long climb back from the injured list, pitching into the fourth inning in his third minor league rehab start on Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pepiot allowed two runs on six hits in 3⅓ innings, with both runs coming on a two-run home run in the third inning. He struck out two and walked none in his 58 pitches.

Rehab start number three for Ryan Pepiot with OKC:



3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K



Both runs scored a two-run homer, but four of six hits were ground ball singles.



Sidelined since opening day with a strained left oblique, Pepiot has pitched three times for Oklahoma City, every six days so far. He threw 28 pitches in two innings on July 14, followed by 48 pitches in 2⅔ innings on July 20 before his Wednesday start. Using the spring training build-up rubric, Pepiot likely has at least two more rehab starts, if not three.

Player of the day

Kole Calhoun hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to widen Oklahoma City’s lead, part of a three-hit, five-RBI night for the veteran outfielder.

ALL ABOARD KOLE TRAIN!



Triple-A Oklahoma City

Five runs in the top of the ninth provided enough cushion for Oklahoma City to secure a road win over the Reno Aces (D-backs). Three walked loaded the bases with nobody out in the inning, but it took a two-out wild pitch to push the go-ahead run across. Calhoun’s grand slam came two batters later.

Bryson Brigman had three hits and a walk, scored twice, and drove in two.

Ryan Sherriff, signed to a minor league deal on Tuesday, made his Dodgers organizational debut with a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win.

Jimmy Nelson continued his minor league rehab by allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in the fifth inning.

Ken Giles retired only two of his seven batters faced in the seventh inning. He allowed three walks, a double, single, and three runs.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers dropped a one-run game at home to the Springfield Cardinals.

Nick Nastrini was scheduled to start this game, but shortly before the game Tulsa switched gears and used Orlando Ortiz-Mayr instead, a move with heightened interest considering the trade deadline is less than a week away.

Ortiz-Mayr allowed two runs in his 3⅔ innings to get stuck with the loss, and struck out four.

Imanol Vargas and Jorbit Vivas each had two hits in the loss.

High-A Great Lakes

Eight runs in the seventh inning sent Great Lakes to a loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds). Jerming Rosario, after pitching three scoreless innings heading into the seventh, allowed the first four runs in the frame, then Christian Suarez allowed the next four.

Starter Ronan Kopp struck out four in two innings, but allowed two runs.

The Loons had five hits, all singles, but also walked six times and scored five runs. Damon Keith had a two-run single and a walk.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Five runs in the eighth inning turned a Quakes lead into a loss to the San Jose Giants. Brandon Neeck got the final out in the sixth, but allowed a double, two walks, and a single to start the eighth before getting pulled. He left with the bases loaded and a 4-2 lead with nobody out.

Joel Ibarra followed by walking in a run before getting two outs, then walked in the tying run and gave up a two-run double that provided the winning margin for San Jose.

First baseman Dayton Dooney doubled twice, drove in a run, and scored twice for the Quakes.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Tyson Miller was called up to the Dodgers, and left-hander Justin Bruihl was optioned (for the fifth time this season). Pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who was on a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City, was traded to Cleveland.

High-A: Catcher and second baseman Yeiner Fernandez was activated off the injured list after missing seven games. Catcher Max Hewitt was placed on the development list.

Wednesday scores

Thursday scores