Dodgers notes: Kiké Hernandez, Amed Rosario, Tommy Pham

The Dodgers have already traded for two right-handed position players in Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario. But they still haven’t landed an impact bat.

If they are still in the market for difference-making hitters, Mets outfielder Tommy Pham is identified by Eno Sarris at The Athletic has a potential trade fit for the Dodgers, with better projected numbers than Trayce Thompson and better batted-ball data than fellow available right-handed Mets outfielder Mark Canha.

From last week during the road trip, Chelsea Janes at the Washington Post looked at how a Dodgers team very different from recent years still finds themselves atop the National League West.

Some more on Annette O’Malley, wife of former Dodgers owner Peter, who died last week at age 81. She helped cultivate a family atmosphere in the organization, writes Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times.

Josh Thomas provided a broad overview of the Dodgers’ 2023 draft at Dodgers Digest: “This class lacks the big name headliners that sends post-draft reactives into a tizzy, but the entire thing took some brass ones, and it is my favorite kind of bet — a bet on one’s self.”

In yesterday’s episode of the Three-Inning Save podcast, I said of the return of Kiké Hernández to Los Angeles, “From a vibes standpoint, this trade is immaculate.”

Former college softball star pitcher Eileen Linnehan now helps young athletes get through the yips. She was profiled by David Waldstein of the New York Times, who also spoke to Steve Sax, who dealt with throwing issues early in his career with the Dodgers 40 years ago:

Sax applauds the work that Canney Linnehan does because of her open approach. “Deal with it head on,” he said. “That’s how I got over it.”

Major League Baseball owners on Wednesday extended commissioner Rob Manfred’s term four more years, through January 25, 2029. Evan Drellich at The Athletic has more.