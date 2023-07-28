Dodgers activate Amed Rosario, option Yonny Hernández to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers for a second consecutive game activated a new trade acquisition, adding Amed Rosario to the roster on Friday before a weekend series against the Reds at Dodger Stadium.

Rosario was acquired from the Guardians on Wednesday in exchange for exiled pitcher Noah Syndergaard, with the Dodgers sending $1.87 million to Cleveland to balance out the difference in salaries between the two players.

With the Guardians this season, Rosario hit just .265/.306/.369 with an 86 wRC+ and poor defense at shortstop. But he is hitting .303/.345/.477 with a 126 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, right in line with his .302/.343/.474 career mark with a 123 wRC+ against southpaws.

Rosario is wearing uniform number 31 with the Dodgers.

To make room for Rosario, the Dodgers on Thursday optioned switch-hitting utility man Yonny Hernández to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In his second stint in the majors this season, dating back to June 25, Hernández was active for 25 games. He started just four times, three times at third base and once at second, and batted a total of 26 times, going 3-for-21 with a double, four RBI, and two walks.

In Oklahoma City this season, the 25-year-old Hernández is hitting .254/.399/.376 with a 100 wRC+, 11 doubles, two home runs, two triples, and a 19.1-percent walk rate. He’s split his Triple-A time evenly between shortstop and third base.