Dodgers on Deck: July 29 vs. Reds

The Dodgers have made one trade on each of their last three game days. Will that streak continue on Saturday? Either way, there’s another game to play against the Cincinnati Reds, with the middle game of the series starting an hour earlier (6:10 p.m.) than on Friday night.

Emmet Sheehan starts for the Dodgers on Saturday, the second of three Dodgers rookies to start on the mound. The question is whether this might be Sheehan’s last start with the Dodgers for a little bit. The club on Friday traded for Lance Lynn, who is expected to start at some point next week, likely against the A’s on Wednesday or Thursday.

After that, it’s conceivable Clayton Kershaw might return from the injured list. And of course, the Dodgers could also trade for another starting pitcher between now and the August 1 trade deadline.

Right-hander Luke Weaver starts for the Reds.

Game info