July 28: Reds 6, Dodgers 5

Jul 26, 2023, 1:01pm PDT
July 28
The Dodgers gave up two big innings but almost rallied to win. But two big innings cost Los Angeles in the loss on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
July 28
Dodgers feel Lance Lynn in LA ‘will bring out the best in him’
The Dodgers traded for Lance Lynn, who has the highest ERA and has allowed the most home runs in the majors leagues. But they fell there is upside in the veteran right-hander, acquired on Friday from the White Sox.
July 28
Dodgers vs. Reds Game IV chat
July 28
Amed Rosario plays shortstop in his Dodgers debut
New acquisition Amed Rosario starts at shortstop in his Dodgers debut, and will also play second base and center field. The Dodgers will mix and match, and are still figuring things out.
July 28
Yonny Hernández optioned to clear spot for Amed Rosario
The Dodgers activated new trade acquisition Amed Rosario, and optioned Yonny Hernández to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
July 28
Dodgers DFA Justin Bruihl, Eddys Leonard
The Dodgers designated for assignment both Justin Bruihl and Eddys Leonard to create room on the 40-man roster in the trade that brought pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox.
July 28
Nastrini, Thompson, Leasure to White Sox in Lynn/Kelly trade
In their trade to acquire pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, the Dodgers are reportedly sending outfielder Trayce Thompson plus minor league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure to the White Sox.
July 28
Dodgers get Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox
The Dodgers traded for a pair of pitchers from the White Sox, getting struggling starter Lance Lynn and old friend reliever Joe Kelly.
July 27
Dodgers vs. Reds series info
The Dodgers homestand continues with three games against the Cincinnati Reds beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
July 26
The Dodgers take on the Reds in a weekend series at Dodger Stadium, beginning Friday night with rookie pitchers Bobby Miller and Brandon Williamson on the mound.