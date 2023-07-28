Dodgers expected to be very busy at the trade deadline, readers say

We asked you, the readers of True Blue LA, how active you thought the Dodgers would be at this year’s trade deadline, and the results are in. You expect the team to be very busy between now and Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

In a twist of fate, the timing of the question coincided with the Dodgers breaking the ice by trading for old friend Kiké Hernández of the Red Sox. One day later, they traded for another right-handed hitter in Amed Rosario, sending pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Guardians.

Nearly half of you said the Dodgers would trade for three players in total heading into the deadline. Another 28 percent guessed four or more new players would join Los Angeles.

Considering the Dodgers will absolutely trade for starting pitching and will likely add relief pitching too, the four or more group is sitting pretty at the moment.