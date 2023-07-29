1963 Dodgers Week 16: A losing streak

Back home at Dodger Stadium, the 1963 Dodgers this week won their first two games against the Pirates, but then dropped four straight to end the week, including the first three games of a wraparound four-game series against the Phillies.

The Dodgers lost a game and a half off their lead, but still pace the National League, 4½ games up on both the Cardinals and Giants.

Batter of the week

Catcher John Roseboro had six hits in 16 at-bats for the week, narrowly beating outfielder Wally Moon, who reached base in half of his 14 trips to the plate.

Pitcher of the week

Johnny Podres shut out the Pirates on Tuesday for his sixth straight win. He lost to the Phillies on Saturday, but his overall numbers in the month showed a resurgent July — 6-1 with a 1.49 ERA in 54⅓ innings, with 42 strikeouts.

Honorable mention goes to Don Drysdale, whose 2.92 ERA looks much better than his 13-11 record. His complete-game win over the Pirates on Wednesday put Drysdale over the 200-inning mark, the first major league pitcher to reach that number in 1963. Drysdale ended the week with 206⅔ innings and 180 strikeouts, the latter second only to teammate Sandy Koufax (188).

Week 16 results

2-4 record

23 runs scored (3.83 per game)

24 runs allowed (4.00 per game)

.481 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

62-41-1 record

411 runs scored (3.95 per game)

364 runs allowed (3.50 per game)

.555 pythagorean win percentage (57-46)

Needed in a pinch

In Wednesday’s Dodgers win over the Pirates, Pittsburgh was having trouble filling time at second base. Bill Mazeroski was unavailable due to intestinal flu, per the UPI game report, and Dick Schofield started at second but left in the fourth inning with a twisted knee. Pirates catcher Ron Brand filled in at second for Schofield, but also bowed out after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. A second-year outfielder from the Dominican Republic named Manuel Mota played the final inning at second base.

Game results

1963 Week 16 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Moon 11 3 4 1 0 2 1 3 14 0.364 0.500 0.455 0.955 Roseboro 16 1 6 1 0 3 0 3 19 0.375 0.474 0.438 0.911 Gilliam 21 4 7 2 0 2 0 4 25 0.333 0.440 0.429 0.869 McMullen 21 2 6 1 1 7 0 2 23 0.286 0.348 0.476 0.824 T.Davis 22 4 7 0 0 3 0 3 25 0.318 0.400 0.318 0.718 W.Davis 22 3 4 0 0 1 0 2 24 0.182 0.250 0.273 0.523 Fairly 13 2 1 0 0 1 0 4 18 0.077 0.294 0.077 0.371 Wills 19 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 23 0.105 0.227 0.105 0.333 Starters 145 21 37 5 1 19 2 24 171 0.255 0.361 0.324 0.685 Walls 5 1 3 0 1 1 0 0 5 0.600 0.600 1.200 1.800 Tracewski 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.500 0.500 0.500 1.000 Howard 13 1 4 1 0 1 0 1 14 0.308 0.357 0.385 0.742 Camilli 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 Skowron 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Oliver 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 33 2 9 1 1 2 0 1 34 0.273 0.294 0.394 0.688 Pitchers 12 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.333 0.385 0.417 0.801 Offense 190 23 50 7 2 21 2 26 220 0.263 0.352 0.342 0.694

1963 Week 16 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Willhite 1 0-0 2.3 5 2 0 1 1 0.00 2.571 3.06 Podres 2 1-1 14.7 14 4 3 5 9 1.84 1.295 2.22 Drysdale 2 1-1 15.3 12 7 7 2 18 4.11 0.913 1.72 Koufax 1 0-1 6.0 8 4 4 1 12 6.00 1.500 1.30 Starters 6 2-3 38.3 39 17 14 9 40 3.29 1.252 1.93 Calmus 2 0-0 2.3 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 0.92 Richert 1 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0.00 1.500 0.63 Perranoski 4 0-0 6.3 4 3 2 3 3 2.84 1.105 5.63 Miller 1 0-1 4.0 1 2 2 2 3 4.50 0.750 2.63 Sherry 1 0-0 1.0 3 2 2 1 1 18.00 4.000 3.63 Bullpen 9 0-1 15.7 10 7 6 7 11 3.45 1.085 3.40 Totals 15 2-4 54.0 49 24 20 16 51 3.33 1.204 2.35

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the George Williams gauntlet, playing the Phillies and Mets at Dodger Stadium before heading to Houston for a weekend series against the Colt .45s.