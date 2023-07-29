1963 Dodgers Week 16: A losing streak

Back home at Dodger Stadium, the 1963 Dodgers this week won their first two games against the Pirates, but then dropped four straight to end the week, including the first three games of a wraparound four-game series against the Phillies.
The Dodgers lost a game and a half off their lead, but still pace the National League, 4½ games up on both the Cardinals and Giants.
Batter of the week
Catcher John Roseboro had six hits in 16 at-bats for the week, narrowly beating outfielder Wally Moon, who reached base in half of his 14 trips to the plate.
Pitcher of the week
Johnny Podres shut out the Pirates on Tuesday for his sixth straight win. He lost to the Phillies on Saturday, but his overall numbers in the month showed a resurgent July — 6-1 with a 1.49 ERA in 54⅓ innings, with 42 strikeouts.
Honorable mention goes to Don Drysdale, whose 2.92 ERA looks much better than his 13-11 record. His complete-game win over the Pirates on Wednesday put Drysdale over the 200-inning mark, the first major league pitcher to reach that number in 1963. Drysdale ended the week with 206⅔ innings and 180 strikeouts, the latter second only to teammate Sandy Koufax (188).
Week 16 results
2-4 record
23 runs scored (3.83 per game)
24 runs allowed (4.00 per game)
.481 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
62-41-1 record
411 runs scored (3.95 per game)
364 runs allowed (3.50 per game)
.555 pythagorean win percentage (57-46)
Needed in a pinch
In Wednesday’s Dodgers win over the Pirates, Pittsburgh was having trouble filling time at second base. Bill Mazeroski was unavailable due to intestinal flu, per the UPI game report, and Dick Schofield started at second but left in the fourth inning with a twisted knee. Pirates catcher Ron Brand filled in at second for Schofield, but also bowed out after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. A second-year outfielder from the Dominican Republic named Manuel Mota played the final inning at second base.
Game results
- Tuesday, July 23: Dodgers 6, Pirates 0
- Wednesday, July 24: Dodgers 5, Pirates 1
- Thursday, July 25: Pirates 6, Dodgers 2
- Friday, July 26: Phillies 6, Dodgers 5
- Saturday, July 27: Phillies 4, Dodgers 1
- Sunday, July 28: Phillies 7, Dodgers 4
1963 Week 16 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Moon
|11
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0.364
|0.500
|0.455
|0.955
|Roseboro
|16
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|19
|0.375
|0.474
|0.438
|0.911
|Gilliam
|21
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|25
|0.333
|0.440
|0.429
|0.869
|McMullen
|21
|2
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|2
|23
|0.286
|0.348
|0.476
|0.824
|T.Davis
|22
|4
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|25
|0.318
|0.400
|0.318
|0.718
|W.Davis
|22
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|24
|0.182
|0.250
|0.273
|0.523
|Fairly
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|18
|0.077
|0.294
|0.077
|0.371
|Wills
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0.105
|0.227
|0.105
|0.333
|Starters
|145
|21
|37
|5
|1
|19
|2
|24
|171
|0.255
|0.361
|0.324
|0.685
|Walls
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0.600
|0.600
|1.200
|1.800
|Tracewski
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.500
|0.500
|0.500
|1.000
|Howard
|13
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|0.308
|0.357
|0.385
|0.742
|Camilli
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.200
|0.200
|0.200
|0.400
|Skowron
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|Oliver
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|Bench
|33
|2
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|34
|0.273
|0.294
|0.394
|0.688
|Pitchers
|12
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.333
|0.385
|0.417
|0.801
|Offense
|190
|23
|50
|7
|2
|21
|2
|26
|220
|0.263
|0.352
|0.342
|0.694
1963 Week 16 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Willhite
|1
|0-0
|2.3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0.00
|2.571
|3.06
|Podres
|2
|1-1
|14.7
|14
|4
|3
|5
|9
|1.84
|1.295
|2.22
|Drysdale
|2
|1-1
|15.3
|12
|7
|7
|2
|18
|4.11
|0.913
|1.72
|Koufax
|1
|0-1
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|12
|6.00
|1.500
|1.30
|Starters
|6
|2-3
|38.3
|39
|17
|14
|9
|40
|3.29
|1.252
|1.93
|Calmus
|2
|0-0
|2.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.000
|0.92
|Richert
|1
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.00
|1.500
|0.63
|Perranoski
|4
|0-0
|6.3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2.84
|1.105
|5.63
|Miller
|1
|0-1
|4.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4.50
|0.750
|2.63
|Sherry
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18.00
|4.000
|3.63
|Bullpen
|9
|0-1
|15.7
|10
|7
|6
|7
|11
|3.45
|1.085
|3.40
|Totals
|15
|2-4
|54.0
|49
|24
|20
|16
|51
|3.33
|1.204
|2.35
The week ahead
The Dodgers run the George Williams gauntlet, playing the Phillies and Mets at Dodger Stadium before heading to Houston for a weekend series against the Colt .45s.
