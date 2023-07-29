July 29: Dodgers 3, Reds 2

Max Muncy homered twice and drove in all three Dodgers runs to beat the Reds on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 27, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 29
Max Muncy makes both Dodgers hits count to beat Reds
Max Muncy homered twice, accounting for both Dodgers hits in a win over the Reds on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
July 29
Kershaw throws 3-inning sim game, next step TBD
Dodgers pitcher threw three innings in a simulated game on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Whether he returns next weekend or sometime soon after is largely up to Kershaw.
July 29
Dodgers vs. Reds Game V chat
The Dodgers and Reds are back at it at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.
July 29
Joe Kelly activated, Phil Bickford DFA’d
The Dodgers activated Joe Kelly and plan to use him in high-leverage situations right away. Phil Bickford was designated for assignment to make roster room.
July 29
Mookie Betts scratched with right ankle soreness
Mookie Betts will miss Saturday’s Dodgers game with right ankle soreness, snapping a string of 48 consecutive starts.
July 28
Dodgers on Deck: July 29 vs. Reds
The Dodgers battle the Reds on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
July 27
Dodgers vs. Reds series info
The Dodgers homestand continues with three games against the Cincinnati Reds beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.