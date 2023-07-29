Dodger minors: Michael Busch, Miguel Vargas

Dodgers minor league teams mostly played well on Friday with three of the four full-season affiliates winning their games. With just a few days remaining before the trade deadline, the impact of the moves by their parent Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to be felt throughout the system.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City Dodger Michael Busch continued his fine play in July with a four-hit performance at Reno in OKC’s 14-12 win on Friday. Busch had a single, two doubles and a home run.

First four-hit game of the season for No. 2 @Dodgers prospect Michael Busch ✅



With a homer, two doubles and a single, he's slugging .659 for the @okc_dodgers in July: pic.twitter.com/wq91hA3WDY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 29, 2023

And though sometimes, you could wonder how aware a player is of getting that cycle, it appears Busch was going for it when he got his second double.

Wow. Michael Busch came up in the 6th inning needing for a triple for the cycle. He lined one to the RF corner, but was thrown out at third base.



On his first double, he was also thrown out at third, although it appeared he was safe. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) July 29, 2023

Busch is hitting .308/.432/.659 with nine home runs in July. Overall, Busch’s stat line is .313/.431/.581 with 16 home runs and 19 doubles.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers and Aces scored a lot of runs but in the end, the Dodgers held on to their 14-12 win over the Reno Aces (D-backs). Kole Calhoun, Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch each had big games on a night when Oklahoma City had 18 hits.

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Calhoun is hitting .321/.385/.557 this season with Oklahoma City.

Make it back-to-back jacks, as Kole Calhoun follows Vargas with a homer of his own! pic.twitter.com/6qowsPKCNc — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 29, 2023

How Miguel Vargas will be impacted by the recent acquisitions by Los Angeles is yet to be seen but he is back and hitting well at Oklahoma City. Varags is hitting .288/..431/.538

Miguel Vargas.



427 feet to dead center. pic.twitter.com/5IpzjtDeEq — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 29, 2023

All nine Oklahoma City hitters each had at least one hit in Oklahoma City’s 18 hit attack. Returning Yonny Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two walks on Friday.

The two Dodger pitches that did not have any runs charged to them collected the decisions. Mark Washington pitched 1⅔ innings and won his fourth game of the season. And Wander Suero pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers fell behind early and were unable to produce much offense in their 7-2 defeat to the Springfield Cardinals. Tulsa right-hander Nick Frasso did not pitch well in the loss.

Frasso gave up seven runs, five hits and three walks while striking out three in 3⅔ innings pitched.

Kody Hoese provided the only offense with his two-run home run. Otherwise it was a game where the Driller hitters had 13 strikeouts and went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons had to hold off an unusual rally to beat the Dayton Dragons (Reds) 7-6 on Friday. In the ninth inning, the Dragons got two hit batters to put the tying runs on base. A passed ball put both runners in scoring position.

With one out, the next two batters walked to bring the Dragons within a run. But then, Michael Hobbs was able to get a fly out and strikeout to end the game.

The only other notable inning was the fourth, the Dragons scored four runs to take a three-run lead but then the Loons came back to score five runs to re-take the lead which they never gave up.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes returned the favor on Friday as they beat the San Jose Giants 10-4 at LoanMart Field. Catcher Thayron Liranzo hit his 16th home run to get the Quakes going in the first inning.

Infielder Wilman Diaz continues to impress going 2-for-4 and is now hitting .333/.395/.606 in nine games played at Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Triple-A: Activated right-handed pitcher Keegan Curtis

Double-A: Activated outfielder Josh Stowers from 7-day injured list

Friday scores

Saturday schedule