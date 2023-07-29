Dodgers acquire Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly from White Sox

The Dodgers acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox on July 28, in their third deal in a four-day span during the week leading up to the 2023 MLB trade deadline of August 1.

Heading Chicago’s way are outfielder Trayce Thompson plus minor league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure, both drafted by the Dodgers in 2021. To make room for Lynn and Kelly on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated pitcher Justin Bruihl and infielder Eddys Leonard for assignment.

Lynn had struggled this season with a 6.47 ERA, worst in the majors among qualified pitchers, and he’s allowed an MLB-high 28 home runs. But the Dodgers are confident in the underlying stuff of the 36-year-old veteran.

“I just feel that getting in this environment, playing meaningful games, will bring out the best in him,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “All the home runs he’s given up, I feel that number will balance out ... There’s been a little unluckiness in my view as far as watching some videos.”

Lynn’s first start with the Dodgers could be against the A’s at Dodger Stadium on August 2 or 3.

Kelly returns to Los Angeles, with whom he pitched for three years, including winning a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. The 35-year-old reliever has a 4.97 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks in 29 innings.

“I would argue his stuff is even better than it was when he was with us,” Roberts said. “The velocity, the curveball, all that stuff.”