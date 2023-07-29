Mookie Betts scratched from Dodgers lineup with right ankle soreness

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts was scratched from Saturday night’s Dodgers lineup with right ankle soreness, marking the first time he hasn’t started since May 21.

Betts injured the ankle in the eighth inning of Friday’s game, trying to back out of an inside pitch from Reds closer Alexis Díaz.

“He did a little matrix move to get out of the way, and his right ankle gave way a little bit,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s day to day. There’s some minor swelling soreness.”

Dodgers-Reds lineups Reds Pos Dodgers Pos Reds Pos Dodgers Pos De La Cruz (S) 3B Peralta (L) LF Friedl (L) CF Freeman (L) 1B McLain SS Smith C Fraley (L) RF Muncy (L) 3B India 2B Martinez DH Votto (L) 1B Heyward (L) RF Steer LF Outman (L) CF Encarncion-Strand DH Taylor 2B Maile C Rojas SS

Roberts said Betts won’t be available off the bench on Saturday. Outside of a physical examination of the ankle, there was no medical testing or imaging.

Days off have been rare for Betts this year, who played in 99 of the Dodgers’ first 102 games, starting 98 times, including each of the last 48 games before Saturday against the Reds.

He has a seven-game hitting streak and has reached base in his last 16 games. On the season, Betts is hitting .277/.383/.560 with 27 home runs. He ranks in the top five in the National League in home runs, slugging percentage, wRC+ (153), runs scored (81), and fWAR (4.6).

Betts was originally slated to play second base, his usual slot of late against a right-handed pitcher, with the three outfield spots left for David Peralta, James Outman, and Jason Heyward, the club’s left-handed-hitting outfielders.

Chris Taylor was inserted into the Dodgers lineup at second base, batting eighth. Left fielder David Peralta, who was originally going to hit sixth, is now batting leadoff.