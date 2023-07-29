Dodgers on Deck: July 30 vs. Reds

The Dodgers close out their weekend series against the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, in what will be LA’s final game before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Michael Grove starts for the Dodgers on Sunday, trying to build on a relatively strong July, He has a 3.66 ERA in four games this month, with 19 strikeouts and five walks in 19⅔ innings.

Graham Aschcraft starts for the Reds on Sunday. He allowed three runs in 2⅔ innings in a loss to the Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on June 8, and had another poor start his next time out. But since then, Ashcraft has allowed no more than two runs in each of his last five starts, with a 2.10 ERA during that time with 22 strikeouts and 13 walks in 30 innings.

Game info