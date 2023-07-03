Dodgers Week 14: A disappointing road split

The Dodgers had a road trip against two last-place teams, the teams with the second- and third-worst records in MLB, but could only manage to split six games against the Rockies and Royals.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts had such a good road trip that he put up nearly an 1.800 OPS despite starting the week with an 0-for-5 game. Betts reached base 13 times in 15 plate appearances from Wednesday to Friday, including eight plate appearances in a row stretched into Saturday. Thirteen times on base is tied for second-most in a three-game stretch in Dodgers history, behind only 14 times each for Jimmy Sheckard (1903) and Jimmy Johnston (1923).

Pitcher of the week

Clayton Kershaw faced the minimum 18 batters in six scoreless innings on Tuesday at Coors Field, allowing only a single and a walk. But he also left early with shoulder inflammation and could land on the injured list as early as Monday.

Week 14 results

3-3 record

41 runs scored (6.83 per game)

30 runs allowed (5.00 per game)

.639 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

46-37 record

450 runs scored (5.42 per game)

392 runs allowed (4.72 per game)

.563 pythagorean win percentage (47-36)

Miscellany

Assuming the position: After a 110-minute rain and hail delay on Thursday in Denver, the Dodgers batted 28 times with at least one runner in scoring position. Relatedly, they also put up season highs with 14 runs and 18 hits. The 28 plate appearances with runners in scoring position — which Bob Timmermann noted was LA’s most in a game in Denver since 1995 — nearly matched the Dodgers’ total from last week, with 33 PA with RISP in five games against the Angeles and Astros.

Fitting park for a milestone: On Tuesday in Colorado, Martinez hit two home runs against the Rockies, giving him 300 home runs in his career, the 156th player in major league history to do so and the second Dodger to reach 300 homers this season, along with Freddie Freeman. Martinez on Thursday added another home run, part of a four-hit game on the day he was voted to start at designated hitter for the National League. In 14 career games at Coors Field, Martinez is hitting .444/.455/.762 with six home runs, two doubles, and 20 RBI. His .444 batting average is the second-highest ever at Coors Field with a minimum of 40 plate appearances, trailing only Wally Joyner (.468).

Hey now: The Dodgers have five All-Stars on the National League roster for the midsummer classic on July 11 in Seattle. Outfielder Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez were voted in by fans to start, while catcher Will Smith and pitcher Clayton Kershaw were voted to the roster by players.

Transactions

Tuesday: Max Muncy was activated after missing 11 games with a hamstring strain, and Michael Busch was optioned.

Thursday: Justin Bruihl was recalled from Oklahoma City, and Michael Grove was optioned.

Friday: Daniel Hudson returned to the majors a year after his ACL tear. Nick Robertson was optioned, and Ricky Vanasco was designated for assignment.

Saturday: Julio Urías was activated off the IL after missing six weeks, and Justin Bruihl was optioned.

Game results

Week 14 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 19 7 9 5 3 9 1 8 1 29 0.474 0.586 1.211 1.797 Heyward 18 4 8 4 0 3 0 2 1 21 0.444 0.524 0.667 1.190 Peralta 19 4 9 1 0 1 0 1 2 21 0.474 0.476 0.526 1.003 Martinez 27 6 8 0 3 8 1 1 9 29 0.296 0.310 0.630 0.940 Freeman 24 3 7 1 0 6 1 3 5 28 0.292 0.393 0.333 0.726 Vargas 12 2 2 0 0 2 0 3 2 16 0.167 0.313 0.333 0.646 Rojas 16 2 4 2 0 1 0 0 3 17 0.250 0.235 0.375 0.610 Muncy 18 3 3 1 0 3 0 3 9 21 0.167 0.286 0.222 0.508 Smith 15 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 19 0.067 0.263 0.200 0.463 Outman 25 3 5 0 0 2 0 2 7 27 0.200 0.259 0.200 0.459 Starters 193 36 56 14 6 35 3 26 40 228 0.290 0.373 0.477 0.849 DeLuca 5 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 7 0.400 0.571 0.400 0.971 Hernández 8 3 2 1 0 4 0 0 5 10 0.250 0.300 0.375 0.675 Barnes 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 9 0.111 0.111 0.111 0.222 Bench 22 5 5 1 0 6 0 2 9 26 0.227 0.308 0.273 0.580 Offense 215 41 61 15 6 41 3 28 49 254 0.284 0.366 0.456 0.822

Week 14 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Kershaw 1 1-0 6.0 1 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.333 B.Miller 1 1-0 5.7 5 3 3 1 4 4.76 1.059 Sheehan 1 1-0 5.0 7 3 3 0 5 5.40 1.400 Grove 1 0-0 5.0 8 4 4 2 3 7.20 2.000 Gonsolin 1 0-1 3.7 6 4 4 3 3 9.82 2.455 Urías 1 0-1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 15.00 2.667 Starters 6 3-2 28.3 33 19 19 9 19 6.04 1.482 Bickford 3 0-0 3.7 0 0 0 4 5 0.00 1.091 Brasier 2 0-0 3.0 0 1 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 Bruihl 2 0-0 3.0 3 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 Almonte 3 0-0 2.3 2 2 0 1 3 0.00 1.286 Graterol 2 0-0 2.0 3 0 0 1 0 0.00 2.000 Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 1.3 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.500 Hudson 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 Ferguson 1 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 2.000 Hernández 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 1.000 Robertson 1 0-0 1.7 2 2 2 2 1 10.80 2.400 González 3 0-1 2.7 6 6 6 1 4 20.25 2.625 Bullpen 21 0-1, Sv 22.7 22 11 8 9 23 3.18 1.368 Totals 27 3-3 51.0 55 30 27 18 42 4.76 1.431

The week ahead

The only thing standing between the Dodgers and the All-Star break is the (poor old) Johnny Ray gauntlet, with four games against the Pirates and two against the Angels, all at home. For the second straight year, the Dodgers are off on the Sunday before the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers will make a decision on Clayton Kershaw and his left shoulder inflammation on Monday, but considering he hasn’t thrown off a mound since his start last Tuesday my guess is they err on the side of caution and give him a rest through the All-Star break.