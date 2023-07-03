Dodgers vs. Pirates series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers’ final week before the All-Star break is home at Dodger Stadium, with the Pirates in Los Angeles for four games beginning Monday night.

Pittsburgh captured two of three games against the Dodgers at PNC Park from April 25-27. But they come to Los Angeles having lost nine of their last 10 road games.

Clayton Kershaw’s shoulder inflammation has his potential Monday start in jeopardy. Dave Roberts said Sunday that Monday’s starter will either be Kershaw or Michael Grove, the latter if Kershaw lands on the injured list.

Dodgers vs. Pirates schedule

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

TBD vs. Mitch Keller

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Luis Ortiz

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Osvaldo Bido

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Johan Oviedo

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)