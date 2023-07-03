 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 3: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

LA snaps 2-game losing streak

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got a home run from Max Muncy, two hits from David Peralta, and a strong combined effort from Michael Grove and the bullpen to beat the Pirates on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT