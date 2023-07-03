July 3: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

The Dodgers got a home run from Max Muncy, two hits from David Peralta, and a strong combined effort from Michael Grove and the bullpen to beat the Pirates on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT
July 3
Dodgers use group effort to beat the Pirates
July 3
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game IV chat
The Dodgers battle the Pirates on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
July 3
Kershaw lands on IL with left shoulder soreness
The Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with left shoulder soreness, and recalled Michael Grove and Gavin Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Victor González was optioned.
July 3
Dodgers vs. Pirates series info
The Dodgers open a homestand with four games against the Pirates at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second meeting of the season between the two teams.