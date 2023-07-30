Dodgers minors: Diego Cartaya, River Ryan, Justin Wrobleski, Josue De Paula

The Dodgers’ four full-season affiliates split their games on Saturday.

Player of the day

Dodgers catcher Diego Cartaya is having a down season, hitting just .183/.265/.356 on the year, a batting line not befitting the organization’s consensus top prospect entering the season. He had just nine hits in 69 at-bats in July before hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning for Tulsa.

"Oh, he got all of it, and he knew it!"



Top @Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya (MLB No. 19) swats his 13th homer for the @TulsaDrillers, moving him into a tie for the lead among Double-A catchers: pic.twitter.com/ELLuOmAWOs — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 30, 2023

Including Cartaya’s home run, his 13th of the season, the Drillers scored four runs in the frame and held on for the win.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh sunk Oklahoma City in a loss to the Reno Aces (D-backs). The runs in the seventh came against Gus Varland, who allowed a three-run home run on batter after an error prolonged the frame.

Ryan Ward homered for Oklahoma City. Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas each had two hits.

Gavin Stone allowed two runs in four innings in his start, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Double-A Tulsa

River Ryan struck out six in four scoreless innings in Tulsa’s win over the Springfield Cardinals. Drillers pitchers combined to strike out 12 on the night.

In addition to Cartaya’s heroics, Imanol Vargas doubled home a run in the seventh inning. Austin Gauther on the night doubled, singled, and drove in one.

High-A Great Lakes

Justin Wrobleski struck out seven in four scoreless innings but the Loons bullpen allowed five runs in a loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds).

Taylor Young had three hits, including a home run, and also stole his 35th base of the season.

Amazingly, Saturday’s loss marked the Loons first six-game series loss of the season, having lost four of the first five games to Dayton.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Josue De Paula reached base four times, and his RBI single in the seventh inning put the Quakes up for good in a win over the San Jose Giants. De Paula had two hits and two walks.

Wilman Diaz had two hits, his second multi-hit game in a row. He’s hitting .351 with a 1.000 OPS in his first 10 games in Low-A. Diaz started his second game at third base for Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, and since getting promoted has also started four times at second base and three times at shortstop.

Sauryn Lao and Kelvin Ramirez each struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief to close out the win. Lao earned the win, and Ramirez the save.

Middle infielders Sam Mongelli and Jordan Thompson both singled on Saturday, with Thompson driving in an insurance run in the eighth. Both were their first hits since getting promoted to Low-A, in their second game each. Mongelli was drafted by the Dodgers this year in the 10th round, and Thompson in the 15th round.

Transaction

High-A: Catcher/second baseman Max Hewitt was activated after three days on the development list.

