July 30: Reds 9, Dodgers 0

Michael Grove got torched for three home runs and eight runs in the Dodgers blowout loss to the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 27, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 30
Dodgers starting rotation ends terrible month with terrible game
Michael Grove is the latest Dodgers starting pitcher to allow eight runs, getting hit around in a blowout loss to the Reds on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
July 30
Will Smith leaves game after HBP on left elbow
Dodgers catcher Will Smith exited Sunday’s game after just three innings with a left elbow contusion. He was hit by a pitch on his elbow in his only plate appearance in the series finale against the Reds.
July 30
J.D. Martinez exits with left hamstring tightness
Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Sunday’s game with left hamstring tightness, the second time in a week he’s dealt with this injury.
July 30
Dodgers vs. Reds Game VI chat
The Dodgers close out their weekend series against the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
July 30
Dodgers option Tyson Miller to make room for Lance Lynn
The Dodgers activated new trade acquisition Lance Lynn and optioned pitcher Tyson Miller to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
July 29
Dodgers on Deck: July 30 vs. Reds
The Dodgers take on the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
July 27
Dodgers vs. Reds series info
The Dodgers homestand continues with three games against the Cincinnati Reds beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.