Dodgers notes: Walker Buehler, Joe Kelly, Amed Rosario

By Jacob Macofsky
MLB: MAY 13 Phillies at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Walker Buehler underwent flexor tendon and his second Tommy John surgery last season, the sentiment was that his 2023 season would be over before it could ever begin. Both Buehler and manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism in the right hander returning in September of this season, and there is the possibility that he will make his season debut then.

A return to the rotation would be a boon for the Dodgers, with Dustin May out for the year and both Clayton Kershaw and Ryan Pepiot continue to nurse injuries. Even with the recent addition of Lance Lynn, the rotation is anchored by three rookies in Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and Michael Grove— who have posted a combined 4.71 ERA in nine starts since the All Star break. With Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin have regressed mightily this season, Buehler’s return would strengthen a rotation with one of the worst team ERA’s in baseball.

Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports tweets an update regarding Buehler, noting how Roberts has called his season debut a “viable possibility:”

While expecting Buehler to start games this year might be a stretch, Roberts added, “If we have him available in any capacity, that’s a good thing for us.”

Buehler posted a video of himself tossing a bullpen session to his personal Instagram on Friday, showing signs of progress in his road to recovery.

“He’s been good against right-handed pitching, but he’s been a killer against lefties,” Roberts said, “and that’s something that we want to capture.”

