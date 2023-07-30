Dodgers option Tyson Miller to make roster room for Lance Lynn

The Dodgers on Sunday activated Lance Lynn, officially adding him to the roster two days after he was acquired from the White Sox in a five-player trade (some might say an eight-player deal, all things considered).

Kelly was activated on Saturday and already pitched a game, getting the final out of a tense sixth inning against the Reds to earn the win in his first game back with Los Angeles.

Lynn will start against the A’s on Tuesday for his Dodgers debut. He last started on Wednesday for the White Sox, allowing seven runs in 4⅔ innings against the Cubs. The right-hander has allowed 16 runs over his last two starts, his 6.47 ERA is the highest among qualified major league pitchers, and Lynn leads MLB with 28 home runs allowed.

But the Dodgers remain confident he can turn things around in Los Angeles.

“I just feel that getting in this environment, playing meaningful games, will bring out the best in him,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “All the home runs he’s given up, I feel that number will balance out ... There’s been a little unluckiness in my view as far as watching some videos.”

Lynn is wearing number 35 with the Dodgers.

The odd man out on the roster with Lynn’s activation is Tyson Miller, who was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Miller was called up on Wednesday and pitched in one of his three games on the active roster, allowing a pair of runs in two innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Miller, who was acquired from the Brewers for cash on July 12, pitched in college at Cal Baptist in Riverside, and played at Shadow Hills High School in Indio. He said on Friday that some family and friends were likely coming to Dodger Stadium this weekend to potentially see him pitch, but that won’t happen now. Nature of the business.

This is the fifth time Miller has been optioned this season. Should he get called up again, he couldn’t be sent back to the minors without first being placed on waivers.