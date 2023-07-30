Dodgers on Deck: August 1 vs. A’s

After Monday’s off day, the Dodgers take on the A’s with the start of a three-game series coming Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Lance Lynn will make his Dodgers debut on the mound in the series opener, after getting acquired along with Joe Kelly from the White Sox on Friday. The right-hander struggled mightily with Chicago this season, with a 6.47 ERA and 4.82 xERA in his 21 starts, though the Dodgers are confident he’ll improve.

I’ve heard nothing but good things about him, about the compete, the preparedness,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “He’s a guy that takes the baseball, goes deep into games.”

Oakland comes to town on pace for 116 losses, though are heading to Los Angeles coming off a series win against the Rockies at Coors Field.

The Dodgers are 18-13 in interleague games this season, including 10-7 at Dodger Stadium.

Game info