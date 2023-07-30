J.D. Martinez exits with left hamstring tightness

J.D. Martinez’s Sunday was over almost before it even began. The Dodgers designated hitter was pinch-hit for in his first at-bat, pulled from the series finale against the Reds with left hamstring tightness.

It’s the second time in a week the Martinez’s left hamstring has sidelined him. He was scratched from last Sunday’s game against the Rangers in Texas, then sat out Monday at home against the Blue Jays as well. In the four games since, Martinez had three hits in 16 at-bats (.188) with a home run, a double, and a walk, driving in two runs.

Martinez on the season is hitting .260/.310/.562 with 25 home runs and a 129 wRC+. He ranks fourth in the National League in slugging percentage and sixth in home runs.

On Sunday, Martinez was batting fifth in the starting lineup. His spot first came up to leadoff the second inning, but Chris Taylor pinch-hit for him instead. Martinez was seen in the home dugout walking gingerly.

The Dodgers are off Monday, so a decision might not be made on Martinez until Tuesday, depending on what news, if any, comes after Sunday’s game. But getting sidelined by a left hamstring injury twice during an eight-day span certainly isn’t an encouraging sign.