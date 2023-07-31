Dodgers minors: David Dahl, Michael Busch, IF Yonny Hernández gets a save

The highlight of Sunday in the Dodgers minor leagues was an all-timer of a wild game by Triple-A Oklahoma City in Reno.

Player of the day

David Dahl homered twice for OKC, including a two-run shot in the 11th that provided enough of a cushion for an extra-inning win.

Time to talk about the 11th inning.



In the top of the inning, David Dahl pulverized this home run for his second of the day to give the Dodgers the lead at 16-14. pic.twitter.com/uXucCLl73E — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 31, 2023

Dahl had three hits and drove in five runs in the game.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Offense ruled the day in this one, but great defense and a position player pitching closed out Oklahoma City’s wild win over the Reno Aces (D-backs) in 11 innings.

Oklahoma City used eight pitchers to get through 10 innings, and after Dahl’s home run in the top of the 11th, they turned to infielder Yonny Hernández to try and finish out the game.

Hernández, who pitched for the Dodgers this year in mop-up duty on July 2 in Kansas City, was in a much higher-leverage situation in this one, especially starting with a free runner on second base. He induced a foul popout to open the inning, with the runner advancing to third.

Pavin Smith nearly hit a game-tying two-run home run, but thanks to center fielder Drew Avans it became only a highlight-reel sacrifice fly.

Then in the bottom of the inning, Drew Avans saved a game-tying home run with this leaping catch at the wall! pic.twitter.com/MZke5lzzEY — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 31, 2023

A rather harmless flyout to Avans followed, which secured a save for Hernández, who is an infielder.

Michael Busch also homered twice, had three hits, and drove in three. Miguel Vargas homered once in his three-hit game, and also drove in three. Ryan Ward had four hits, driving in three and scoring three. Offense was aplenty in this one.

Reno provided a high-scoring environment all week, with both teams combining for 114 runs in the six games, an average of 19 runs each game. Oklahoma City won five of the six games, scoring in double digits four times.

Given that backdrop, Landon Knack allowing only one unearned run in his four innings on Sunday seems even more impressive.

Double-A Tulsa

Antonio Knowles faced four batters and all of them scored in the seventh inning, turning around what became a one-run Tulsa loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

Jose Ramos was 2-for-2 with a home run and was hit by a pitch. He was also replaced in center field after seven innings, which always raises antennae this close to the trade deadline. Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times on Sunday afternoon reported, “At this point, it does not sound like it has anything to do with a trade.”

Austin Gauthier and Hamlet Marte also homered for Tulsa.

Starter Kyle Hurt walked a career-high seven batters in his 3⅔ innings, more walks than the right-hander had an any two-start stretch this season. On Sunday, he allowed three runs and struck out five.

High-A Great Lakes

Loons batters struck out 14 times in a loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds). Starter Carson Rudd struck out nine for Dayton in four scoreless innings.

Damon Keith had two of Great Lakes’ six hits, with a double and single. He scored one and drove in another.

Loons starter Kendall Williams allowed two runs in five innings to suffer the loss. He walked two and struck out three.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A five-run third inning proved enough for the Quakes in a win over the San Jose Giants. The first six batters reached in the frame, including a two-run single by first baseman Joe Vetrano, the Dodgers’ fifth-round draft pick this year out of Boston College.

Rancho Cucamonga pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Tyson Miller was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Right-hander Carlo Reyes, picked from the Phillies in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in December, started the year with Tulsa then spent nearly two months on the development list then pitched four weeks in the Arizona Complex League before returning to the Drillers on Sunday.

