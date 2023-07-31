Dodgers Week 18: Trades and losses

The Dodgers got a head start on the trade deadline by making three deals and acquiring four players last week. But they also acquired four losses thanks to continued poor pitching and a lackluster offense that served as a reminder there is still time to make even more trades.

Batter of the week

James Outman reached base more than half his trips to the plate, finish off a strong July, and he hit a walk-off double off the top of the wall to win Tuesday’s game against Toronto.

This was a close call with Max Muncy, who led the team with three home runs and drove in seven runs. The rest of the team combined for three home runs.

Pitcher of the week

In a down pitching week for the Dodgers, Emmet Sheehan had his best start since his debut, pitching five scoreless innings on Saturday against the Reds. It was a great bounce-back after allowing eight runs to close out the previous week.

Week 18 results

2-4 record

20 runs scored (3.33 per game)

38 runs allowed (6.33 per game)

.233 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

59-45 record

578 runs scored (5.56 per game)

490 runs allowed (4.71 per game)

.575 pythagorean win percentage (60-44)

All the offense

The Dodgers had only two hits on Saturday against the Reds. Both were home runs by Max Muncy, who drove in all three runs to beat Cincinnati. That was memorable for a pair of reasons.

Max Muncy of the @Dodgers is the only MLB player in the modern era to have 2 tiebreaking homers for his team's only 2 hits of the game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 30, 2023

Max Muncy's 2 home runs were the Dodgers' only hits in their 3-2 win over the Reds Saturday.



According to @EliasSports, Muncy is the 1st Dodger player since RBI became official in 1920 to record all of the team's hits and drive in all of the team's runs in a win (min. 2 hits). pic.twitter.com/HARykDZIBA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 30, 2023

Transactions

Tuesday: Kiké Hernández was acquired from the Red Sox for pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Wednesday: Hernández was activated, with Jonny DeLuca landing on the IL with a right hamstring strain.

Wednesday: Indio’s own Tyson Miller was recalled from Triple-A, and Justin Bruihl was optioned.

Wednesday: Amed Rosario was acquired from the Guardians, somehow, for Noah Syndergaard, plus cash sent to Cleveland to even out the salaries.

Thursday: Yonny Hernández was optioned to OKC.

Friday: Rosario was activated.

Friday: Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly were acquired from the White Sox for Trayce Thompson, Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure. Eddys Leonard and Bruihl were designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Saturday: Joe Kelly was activated, and Phil Bickford was designated for assignment.

Sunday: Lance Lynn was activated, and Tyson Miller was optioned.

Game results

Week 18 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Outman 16 2 6 1 0 2 2 6 4 22 0.375 0.545 0.438 0.983 Muncy 20 3 4 0 3 7 0 4 6 25 0.200 0.320 0.650 0.970 Betts 15 3 4 1 0 1 0 5 2 20 0.267 0.450 0.333 0.783 Freeman 24 4 7 0 1 3 1 2 5 26 0.292 0.346 0.417 0.763 Martinez 16 1 3 1 1 2 0 1 5 17 0.188 0.235 0.438 0.673 Taylor 20 2 5 1 0 2 0 2 8 22 0.250 0.318 0.300 0.618 Smith 17 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 6 19 0.118 0.211 0.176 0.387 Peralta 16 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 17 0.125 0.176 0.188 0.364 Rojas 18 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 3 18 0.167 0.167 0.167 0.333 Starters 162 18 36 6 5 18 3 22 43 186 0.222 0.317 0.352 0.669 Rosario 5 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 0.600 0.600 0.800 1.400 K. Hernández 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.333 0.333 0.444 0.778 Heyward 13 1 3 1 1 1 0 0 3 13 0.231 0.231 0.538 0.769 Barnes 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.333 0.429 0.333 0.762 Y. Hernández 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.000 0.200 0.000 0.200 DeLuca 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 39 2 11 3 1 2 0 1 4 41 0.282 0.317 0.436 0.753 Offense 201 20 47 9 6 20 3 23 47 227 0.234 0.317 0.368 0.685

Week 18 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Sheehan 1 0-0 5.0 2 0 0 1 5 0.00 0.600 Urías 1 0-0 6.0 8 3 3 2 5 4.50 1.667 B. Miller 1 0-1 5.0 6 3 3 0 6 5.40 1.200 Grove 2 0-1 10.7 18 10 10 1 16 8.44 1.781 Gonsolin 1 0-1 5.0 7 5 5 3 5 9.00 2.000 Starters 6 0-3 31.7 41 21 21 7 37 5.97 1.516 Brasier 3 0-0 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.333 Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 2.3 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.857 Kelly 1 1-0 0.3 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 3.000 Graterol 3 1-0 3.7 3 1 1 0 5 2.45 0.818 Vesia 3 0-0 3.0 2 1 1 0 4 3.00 0.667 Bickford 3 0-1 2.7 2 3 1 3 2 3.38 1.875 Ferguson 4 0-0 4.0 5 3 3 4 7 6.75 2.250 T. Miller 1 0-0 2.0 3 2 2 1 1 9.00 2.000 Rojas 1 0-0 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 9.00 2.000 Almonte 3 0-0 2.3 2 3 3 3 3 11.57 2.143 Bruihl 1 0-0 1.0 2 3 3 3 0 27.00 5.000 Bullpen 25 2-1, Sv 25.3 24 17 15 15 26 5.33 1.539 Totals 31 2-4 57.0 65 38 36 22 63 5.68 1.526

The week ahead

The Dodgers are off Monday and the trade deadline is 3 p.m. PT Tuesday. But after the dust settles, they’ll run the Gene Tenace gauntlet, with three home games against the A’s followed by three in San Diego against the Padres. Those three games at Petco Park are just the start of a four-game wraparound series that ends on Monday, August 7.

Saturday’s game against the Padres will be broadcast nationally on FS1 in addition to the local broadcasts. The Dodgers weekend rotation is a guess; the thought here is Sheehan earned one more start over Grove.