Dodgers Week 18: Trades and losses

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers got a head start on the trade deadline by making three deals and acquiring four players last week. But they also acquired four losses thanks to continued poor pitching and a lackluster offense that served as a reminder there is still time to make even more trades.

Batter of the week

James Outman reached base more than half his trips to the plate, finish off a strong July, and he hit a walk-off double off the top of the wall to win Tuesday’s game against Toronto.

This was a close call with Max Muncy, who led the team with three home runs and drove in seven runs. The rest of the team combined for three home runs.

Pitcher of the week

In a down pitching week for the Dodgers, Emmet Sheehan had his best start since his debut, pitching five scoreless innings on Saturday against the Reds. It was a great bounce-back after allowing eight runs to close out the previous week.

Week 18 results

2-4 record
20 runs scored (3.33 per game)
38 runs allowed (6.33 per game)
.233 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

59-45 record
578 runs scored (5.56 per game)
490 runs allowed (4.71 per game)
.575 pythagorean win percentage (60-44)

All the offense

The Dodgers had only two hits on Saturday against the Reds. Both were home runs by Max Muncy, who drove in all three runs to beat Cincinnati. That was memorable for a pair of reasons.

Transactions

Tuesday: Kiké Hernández was acquired from the Red Sox for pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Wednesday: Hernández was activated, with Jonny DeLuca landing on the IL with a right hamstring strain.

Wednesday: Indio’s own Tyson Miller was recalled from Triple-A, and Justin Bruihl was optioned.

Wednesday: Amed Rosario was acquired from the Guardians, somehow, for Noah Syndergaard, plus cash sent to Cleveland to even out the salaries.

Thursday: Yonny Hernández was optioned to OKC.

Friday: Rosario was activated.

Friday: Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly were acquired from the White Sox for Trayce Thompson, Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure. Eddys Leonard and Bruihl were designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Saturday: Joe Kelly was activated, and Phil Bickford was designated for assignment.

Sunday: Lance Lynn was activated, and Tyson Miller was optioned.

Game results

Week 18 batting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Outman 16 2 6 1 0 2 2 6 4 22 0.375 0.545 0.438 0.983
Muncy 20 3 4 0 3 7 0 4 6 25 0.200 0.320 0.650 0.970
Betts 15 3 4 1 0 1 0 5 2 20 0.267 0.450 0.333 0.783
Freeman 24 4 7 0 1 3 1 2 5 26 0.292 0.346 0.417 0.763
Martinez 16 1 3 1 1 2 0 1 5 17 0.188 0.235 0.438 0.673
Taylor 20 2 5 1 0 2 0 2 8 22 0.250 0.318 0.300 0.618
Smith 17 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 6 19 0.118 0.211 0.176 0.387
Peralta 16 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 17 0.125 0.176 0.188 0.364
Rojas 18 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 3 18 0.167 0.167 0.167 0.333
Starters 162 18 36 6 5 18 3 22 43 186 0.222 0.317 0.352 0.669
Rosario 5 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 0.600 0.600 0.800 1.400
K. Hernández 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.333 0.333 0.444 0.778
Heyward 13 1 3 1 1 1 0 0 3 13 0.231 0.231 0.538 0.769
Barnes 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.333 0.429 0.333 0.762
Y. Hernández 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.000 0.200 0.000 0.200
DeLuca 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000
Bench 39 2 11 3 1 2 0 1 4 41 0.282 0.317 0.436 0.753
Offense 201 20 47 9 6 20 3 23 47 227 0.234 0.317 0.368 0.685

Week 18 pitching

Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
Sheehan 1 0-0 5.0 2 0 0 1 5 0.00 0.600
Urías 1 0-0 6.0 8 3 3 2 5 4.50 1.667
B. Miller 1 0-1 5.0 6 3 3 0 6 5.40 1.200
Grove 2 0-1 10.7 18 10 10 1 16 8.44 1.781
Gonsolin 1 0-1 5.0 7 5 5 3 5 9.00 2.000
Starters 6 0-3 31.7 41 21 21 7 37 5.97 1.516
Brasier 3 0-0 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.333
Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 2.3 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.857
Kelly 1 1-0 0.3 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 3.000
Graterol 3 1-0 3.7 3 1 1 0 5 2.45 0.818
Vesia 3 0-0 3.0 2 1 1 0 4 3.00 0.667
Bickford 3 0-1 2.7 2 3 1 3 2 3.38 1.875
Ferguson 4 0-0 4.0 5 3 3 4 7 6.75 2.250
T. Miller 1 0-0 2.0 3 2 2 1 1 9.00 2.000
Rojas 1 0-0 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 9.00 2.000
Almonte 3 0-0 2.3 2 3 3 3 3 11.57 2.143
Bruihl 1 0-0 1.0 2 3 3 3 0 27.00 5.000
Bullpen 25 2-1, Sv 25.3 24 17 15 15 26 5.33 1.539
Totals 31 2-4 57.0 65 38 36 22 63 5.68 1.526

The week ahead

The Dodgers are off Monday and the trade deadline is 3 p.m. PT Tuesday. But after the dust settles, they’ll run the Gene Tenace gauntlet, with three home games against the A’s followed by three in San Diego against the Padres. Those three games at Petco Park are just the start of a four-game wraparound series that ends on Monday, August 7.

Saturday’s game against the Padres will be broadcast nationally on FS1 in addition to the local broadcasts. The Dodgers weekend rotation is a guess; the thought here is Sheehan earned one more start over Grove.

Week 19 schedule

Mon, Jul 31 Tue, Aug 1 Wed, Aug 2 Thu, Aug 3 Fri, Aug 4 Sat, Aug 5 Sun, Aug 6
Mon, Jul 31 Tue, Aug 1 Wed, Aug 2 Thu, Aug 3 Fri, Aug 4 Sat, Aug 5 Sun, Aug 6
OFF vs. A's vs. A's vs. A's at Padres at Padres at Padres
7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 6:40 p.m. 5:40 p.m. 4:10 p.m.
Lynn v. Gonsolin v. Urías v. Miller v. Sheehan v. Lynn v.
TBD TBD TBD Darvish Snell (L) Lugo
SNLA/MLBN* SNLA SNLA/MLBN* SNLA SNLA/FS1 ESPN
*available out of market

