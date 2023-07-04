Dodgers minors: Mike Montgomery, Diego Cartaya, slugfest Tulsa doubleheader

A recap of Monday in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Two days after his 34th birthday, Mike Montgomery had his best start this year for Oklahoma City. The left-hander struck out eight in five scoreless innings, allowing only four walks and two singles.

Strong start by Mike Montgomery tonight, as he racked up 8 strikeouts over 5 scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/D5soUZiFjT — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 4, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City came within one out of a shutout, but settled for a regular old win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros), the fifth straight win for OKC.

Devin Mann homered, and Oklahoma City got doubles from veteran outfielders Kole Calhoun and David Dahl, plus a two-bagger from catcher Patrick Mazeika.

Double-A Tulsa

The two teams combined for 15 home runs and 41 runs scored in 14 innings, but Tulsa was on the wrong end of both games, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs).

Tulsa hit seven home runs in the two games, but six of them were solo shots plus a two-run homer. Amarillo had two three-run shots in the first game — two of third baseman A.J. Vukovich’s three homers in the game — and a grand slam in the nightcap.

Jorbit Vivas and Carson Taylor each homered twice in the second game for the Drillers, and Diego Cartaya homered in the first game. Eddys Leonard had five hits in seven at-bats on the day, including three doubles.

Ben Casparius started the opener and allowed 12 runs in two-plus innings. He allowed four home runs, only one of which came in the third inning, when he faced six batters, all of whom scored.

Nick Frasso struck out four and walked none in his Game 2 start, but also allowed four runs (three earned) in his 2⅓ innings, needing 46 pitches to get seven outs.

High-A Great Lakes

Once down 3-0, Great Lakes rallied to take the lead in the seventh inning, only to allow the equalizer in the top of the ninth. But that only set the stage for a Loons’ walk-off win over the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Dalton Rushing doubled in a tie game with two outs in the ninth, then after a walk, Damon Keith singled him home for the game-winner.

Rushing had two hits and a walk in the game, and will be the lone Dodgers representative in the MLB Futures Game on Saturday in Seattle. He was a guest on Dodger Talk with David Vassegh on Sunday.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski tied his career high with six innings for the second time in three starts. He allowed three runs on Monday, matching his total over his previous five starts, and struck out five with no walks.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The bullpen game for the Quakes didn’t go so well in a blowout loss to the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs), with seven relievers combining to llow 11 runs.

Catcher Jesus Galiz homered for Rancho Cucamonga, as did shortstop Jose Izarra

Transactions

Triple-A: Pitchers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone were recalled to the Dodgers, and Victor González was optioned.

Old friend alert

Jahmai Jones, a non-roster invitee in spring training who was hitting well for Oklahoma City before opting out of his Dodgers contract over the weekend, signed with the Brewers on Monday and paid immediate dividends in the majors, with a pinch-hit three-run double in his first at-bat for Milwaukee.

