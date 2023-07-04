July 4: Pirates 9, Dodgers 7

The Dodgers got two home runs from rookie James Outman plus the first major league home run from rookie Jonny DeLuca. But the pitching was shaky and Evan Phillips, pitching on his third consecutive day, allowed three runs in the ninth to blow a save and lost to the Pirates on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Pirates get the last laugh, beat Dodgers in 9th
James Outman’s two-homer game gave the Dodgers a chance to close this one out, but the ever so reliable Evan Phillips couldn’t wrap up the ninth, as Pittsburgh jumped on him for three runs to win on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Pirates on July 4 at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Pirates series info
The Dodgers open a homestand with four games against the Pirates at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second meeting of the season between the two teams.