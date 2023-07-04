 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 4: Pirates 9, Dodgers 7

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got two home runs from rookie James Outman plus the first major league home run from rookie Jonny DeLuca. But the pitching was shaky and Evan Phillips, pitching on his third consecutive day, allowed three runs in the ninth to blow a save and lost to the Pirates on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT