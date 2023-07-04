Dustin May will undergo flexor tendon surgery, ending his season

Dustin May’s 2023 season is over. The Dodgers right-hander will undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow on July 18, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers team physician will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.

May suffered a right flexor pronator strain during his start on May 17, leaving after just one inning. He got an injection of platelet-rich plasma in his elbow soon after and was shut down from throwing, and within a few days was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Typical recovery from flexor tendon repair surgery is usually between six to nine months, though the Dodgers did not provide an expected timeline. But May could return around midseason in 2024, with Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic providing some more details on the surgery.

The surgery is for a repair of Dustin May's flexor tendon. He will also undergo a Tommy John revision for a Grade 2 sprain of May's UCL, a source said. The hope is he can return midseason next year for the Dodgers. https://t.co/hVrpolQV15 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 5, 2023

May had a 2.63 ERA and 3.34 xERA in nine starts this season, with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks in 48 innings. This was going to be his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, which sidelined the pitcher from May 2021 to August 2022. May made just 15 starts in between the two surgeries.

May is one of seven Dodgers starting pitchers to be placed on the injured list this season.