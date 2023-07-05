July 5: Dodgers 6, Pirates 4

The Dodgers got home runs from J.D. Martinez and David Peralta to take the lead, then both Ryan Brasier and Daniel Hudson escaped bases-loaded jams to hold on and beat the Pirates on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT
July 5
Martinez & Peralta homer, Dodgers bullpen escapes to beat Pirates
J.D. Martinez and David Peralta homered to give the Dodgers the lead, then relievers Ryan Brasier and Daniel Hudson both escaped bases-loaded, nobody-out jams to secure a win over the Pirates.
July 5
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game VI chat
The Dodgers battle the Pirates on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
July 5
Dodgers recall Bryan Hudson, option Gavin Stone
The Dodgers called up left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A, and optioned Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City, giving them a fresh arm in the bullpen.
July 3
Dodgers vs. Pirates series info
The Dodgers open a homestand with four games against the Pirates at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second meeting of the season between the two teams.