Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 5: Dodgers 6, Pirates 4

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers got home runs from J.D. Martinez and David Peralta to take the lead, then both Ryan Brasier and Daniel Hudson escaped bases-loaded jams to hold on and beat the Pirates on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT