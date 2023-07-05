Dodgers recall Bryan Hudson from Triple-A, option Gavin Stone

The Dodgers on Wednesday recalled left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and optioned Gavin Stone, a salve for a taxed bullpen.

Operation Get Through These Four Games Until The All-Star Break requires reasonably fresh but, most importantly, available arms. Since Stone threw 50 pitches in his two innings on Tuesday night, he very likely wouldn’t be able to pitch again until Saturday, or maybe Friday.

But these Dodgers need fresh arms now, because every night is a mystery surrounding just how long a starter might or might not last.

After eight seasons in the minors, Hudson made his major league debut for the Dodgers on June 17 against the Giants, allowing three runs in two innings. He was optioned two days later before the Dodgers played the Angels in Anaheim. Hudson reached his 15 days on option on Monday, meaning he could return without requiring a corresponding injured-list move, like how Michael Grove made an early return on Monday.

Hudson last pitched Friday for Oklahoma City, definitely fitting the need for readiness. He struck out five in that game, and in four games in Triple-A since getting optioned, Hudson pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Hudson gives the Dodgers reasonable length out of the bullpen, with three outings of two innings this season, plus eight more of either four or five outs. He also had a 1.83 ERA in 34⅓ innings in Triple-A this year to go with a 39-percent strikeout rate.