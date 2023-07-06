 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 6: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Freddie Freeman homered, doubled, and drove in three runs, backing six strong innings by Julio Urías in the Dodgers’ win over the Pirates on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT