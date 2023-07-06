July 6: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

Freddie Freeman homered, doubled, and drove in three runs, backing six strong innings by Julio Urías in the Dodgers’ win over the Pirates on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT
Jul 3, 2023, 9:24am PDT
-
July 6
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game VII chat
The Dodgers battle the Pirates on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
July 6
Daniel Hudson to miss ‘significant’ time with sprained MCL in right knee
Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee and will miss "significant" time. Yency Almonte also was placed on paternity leave, with Nick Robertson and Alex Vesia called back from Triple-A to the Los Angeles bullpen.
-
July 3
Dodgers vs. Pirates series info
The Dodgers open a homestand with four games against the Pirates at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second meeting of the season between the two teams.