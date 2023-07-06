Dodgers minors: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, Jerming Rosario, Christian Romero

Stellar pitching was the norm on Wednesday in the Dodgers minors, though a spate of recent roster moves saw Oklahoma City reach the end of its depth chart.

Player of the day

Tulsa has been used to excellent pitching for most of this season, and on Wednesday Orlando Ortiz-Mayr fit right in with six scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed only a single and a walk, back-to-back with one out in the second inning. But Ortiz-Mayr recovered to retire his final 14 batters faced, and struck out three on the night.

The Dodgers signed Ortiz-Mayr as a non-drafted free agent in 2021 out of Troy University. He had a 3.58 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 19 walks in 50⅓ innings with High-A Great Lakes before getting promoted on Tuesday.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Justin Bruihl allowed three runs in the eighth inning, aided by a throwing error by Devin Mann at third base, in Oklahoma City’s one-run loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

It was a bullpen game for OKC with nobody lasting more than two innings. John Rooney pitched two scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut. Pitching was so thin for Oklahoma City with several recent roster moves that outfielder Drew Avans pitched the top of the ninth only down one run. Avans allowed a single and walk, but pitched a scoreless inning.

Michael Busch, David Freitas, Ryan Ward, Hunter Feduccia, Steven Duggar, and Bryson Brigman all had two hits. Oklahoma City even had six hits with runners in scoring position, but only scored four runs. They had three runners thrown out at home plate tonight — Busch in the first inning, Feduccia in the fourth, and Kole Calhoun in the fifth.

Double-A Tulsa

Three runs in the first inning were more than enough for Ortiz-Mayr and company in Tulsa’s win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

The Drillers loaded the bases with one out in the first, then plated three runs on two groundballs. I did not see the play, but Brandon Lewis somehow got two RBI on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to shortstop in the first inning.

Austin Gauthier homered in the second inning, his fourth extra-base hit in the last five games.

High-A Great Lakes

Chris Newell’s two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a tie and gave Great Lakes a road win over the Dayton Dragons (Reds), the fifth consecutive victory for the Loons.

Jerming Rosario struck out six in five innings, allowing only a run. Lucas Wepf got his first High-A save in his second game with Great Lakes with a scoreless ninth.

Second baseman Max Hewitt had three hits. Catcher Yeiner Fernandez had two.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Christian Romero pitched four scoreless innings, and combined with two others in Rancho Cucamonga’s shutout of the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

The 20-year-old right-hander struck out four, allowing only three singles and walk. He was followed by 20-year-old lefty Joel Ibarra, who pitched three perfect innings with three strikeouts. Kelvin Ramirez, at 22 the elder statesman of the group, covered the final two innings to close out the win, with four strikeouts and two walks.

The bottom of the Quakes order drove in both runs in the fifth inning, with a single by No. 8-hitter Simon Reid and a double by first baseman Dayton Dooney, hitting ninth.

Right fielder Josue De Paula had two singles and a walk, his fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-hander Bryan Hudson was called up to the Dodgers, and Gavin Stone was optioned. Adam Kolarek was activated off the temporary inactive list. Right-hander Mark Washington was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. Left-hander John Rooney got promoted to Oklahoma City after a 2.38 ERA in 29 relief appearances for Tulsa, with 37 strikeouts and nine walks in 34 innings. Rooney, the Dodgers third-round draft pick in 2018 out of Hofstra, was a starter for most of his career before switching to full-time relief this year. The results speak for themselves after last year’s 6.15 ERA in Double-A, and this year improving his strikeout rate (22.5 percent to 26.2 percent) and walk rate (10.9 percent to 6.4 percent) out of the bullpen.

Double-A: Right-hander Ricky Vanasco, who was designated for assignment on June 30, cleared waivers and was sent outright to the minors. He’s back with Tulsa.

