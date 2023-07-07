Dodgers notes: Daniel Hudson, starting pitching needs, stolen bases

Thursday was a busy day, with the Dodgers bullpen taking yet another hit when Daniel Hudson was placed on the injured list with a sprained MCL in his right knee. It came just a week after returning from the injured list and missing a year with a torn ACL in his left knee.

“I can’t put into words how frustrating, how disappointing this is for him,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s going to be quite some time.”

Links

The Dodgers starting pitching woes were chronicled by Jorge Castillo in his Wednesday game recap at the Los Angeles Times, including the finality of Dustin May being officially out for the rest of this season. “I think it changes the calculus,” Dave Roberts said, in a it of an understatement. “Having a guy like Dustin, who we consider a top-end starter, a guy that can start a playoff game. So to be able to not count on that, certainly cuts into the depth.”

The Dodgers have allowed an MLB-high 104 stolen bases this season. Shortstop Miguel Rojas told J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register this week, “Those teams that play fearless and kind of reckless have been our hump in the road. It’s been Kansas City, the (Arizona) Diamondbacks earlier in the year, I think Cincinnati did it as well. They’re beating us on the bases without hitting extra bases, or longballs.”

Old friend Josiah Gray, dealt to the Nationals in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal at the 2021 trade deadline, made the All-Star team this season. “It’s been a lot of fun to be one of the guys that this franchise wants to build around, be a piece of this organization that they can stick with for a while,” the right-hander told Stephen Whyno at the Associated Press.