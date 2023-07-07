Dodgers vs. Angels series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Angels meet for the second time in under three weeks, this time for two games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won both games against the Angels in Anaheim, a pair of 2-0 wins on June 20-21.

This is also the second straight season the Dodgers and Angels play in the weekend before the All-Star break with a rare Sunday off day. That means five days off during the break, except for the five Dodgers headed to the All-Star Game in Seattle.

In addition to this weekend being a short, two-game series, it will also lack some star power thanks to injuries this week. Clayton Kershaw was placed on the injured list Monday with shoulder soreness, so he won’t be starting Saturday. Mike Trout fractured the hamate bone in his left hand and will miss over a month.

Anthony Rendon fouled a ball off his shin Tuesday and was walking with a crutch Wednesday, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. As of Thursday, Rendon was still active.

Daniel Hudson was a feel-good story Wednesday with his first save in over a year, after recovering from left knee surgery, only to sprain the MCL in his right knee this time. He’s back on the IL and expected to miss “significant” time.

Dodgers vs. Angels schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Griffin Canning

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Reid Detmers (L)

SportsNet LA

Whether Grove starts or follows an opener on Saturday, he’ll be expected to take the bulk of the innings.