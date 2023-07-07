July 7: Dodgers 11, Angels 4

All four Dodgers All-Star position players homered, including two from Mookie Betts, and Tony Gonsolin pitched into the seventh inning to beat the Angels on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 7, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Jul 7, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
July 7
All-Stars flex their muscle with 5 home runs in ninth straight win over Angels
Mookie Betts hit 2 home runs and drove in 4
-
-
July 7
Syndergaard pitches sim game, rehab assignment looms
Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched three innings in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Friday. He’ll next head to Triple-A Oklahoma City to start a minor league rehab assignment as he works his way back from the injured list.
-
July 7
Dodgers vs. Angels series info
The Dodgers head into the All-Star break with a brief two-game series against the Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second meeting in three weeks between the local interleague foes.