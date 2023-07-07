 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Angels Game III chat

By Stacie Wheeler
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The Dodgers host the Angels for a two-game series ahead of the All-Star break. The Boys in Blue swept the two-game series in Anaheim last month against the Halos. The Dodgers currently sit ½ game back of the Diamondbacks in the NL West after capturing the series win over the Pirates Thursday night.

Angels-Dodgers lineups

Pos Angels Pos Dodgers
DH Ohtani (L) 2B Betts
LF Ward 1B Freeman (L)
RF Moniak (L) C Smith
2B Escobar (S) 3B Muncy (L)
CF Adell DH Martinez
3B Moustakas (L) LF Peralta (L)
1B Renfroe RF Heyward (L)
C Thaiss (L) CF Outman (L)
SS Vazquez (S) SS Rojas
Griffin Canning (R) vs. Tony Gonsolin (R)

Game info

  • Teams: Angels at Dodgers
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

