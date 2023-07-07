Dodgers vs. Angels Game III chat

The Dodgers host the Angels for a two-game series ahead of the All-Star break. The Boys in Blue swept the two-game series in Anaheim last month against the Halos. The Dodgers currently sit ½ game back of the Diamondbacks in the NL West after capturing the series win over the Pirates Thursday night.
Angels-Dodgers lineups
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Ohtani (L)
|2B
|Betts
|LF
|Ward
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Moniak (L)
|C
|Smith
|2B
|Escobar (S)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|CF
|Adell
|DH
|Martinez
|3B
|Moustakas (L)
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|1B
|Renfroe
|RF
|Heyward (L)
|C
|Thaiss (L)
|CF
|Outman (L)
|SS
|Vazquez (S)
|SS
|Rojas
Game info
- Teams: Angels at Dodgers
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
