All-Stars flex their muscle with 5 home runs in ninth straight win over Angels

The All-Stars were shining bright in Los Angeles Friday night at Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers secured their ninth straight win against the Angels.

The Dodgers went back-to-back with two 2-0 shutouts at Angel Stadium in June. It wasn’t a shutout, but it was a dominating 11-4 win over the Halos to secure the series win for Dave Roberts and his squad.

Three Innings, Three All-Star Home Runs

Freddie Freeman, All-Star, got the Dodgers on the board right away with his 16th home run of the season.

For the 2nd night in a row, Freddie Freeman goes yard in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/NCnftVFaY1 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2023

Max Muncy nearly hit one out for the second homer of the inning, but Jo Ardell committed robbery with a highlight reel catch over the center field wall. Nevertheless the Dodgers now have 27-first inning home runs this season.

J.D. Martinez continued his terrorization of Griffin Canning and the Angels with a solo shot of his own to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

JD homer? It's an All-Star thing. pic.twitter.com/MIpmmlbhT6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 8, 2023

Mookie Betts, obviously an All-Star, hit the third home run of the night for the Dodgers against Canning. The right-hander hung a breaking ball to Mookie which is always a mistake. A locked-in Betts took advantage for his 24th home run of the season.

Martinez kept the third-inning rally going and chased Canning from the game with a RBI double to right field. Old friend Tyler Anderson came in and managed an inning-ending groundout from David Peralta.

The Angels got themselves right back in the game with one swing of the bat. Gonsolin pitched three scoreless before serving up, you guessed it, a hanging curveball to Mickey Moniak.

Moniak may be mighty, but Mookie is masterful. Mookie looks focused and ready for Monday’s Home Run Derby. Of course he hit his second home run of the game to give the Dodgers a two-run lead.

Betts became only the ninth Dodger to collect 25 home runs before the All-Star Break.

MOOKIE IS SO READY FOR THE DERBY. pic.twitter.com/AaPcSEMEJH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 8, 2023

Magical Mookie knocked in another two runs in the bottom of the sixth, again with two outs. James Outman’s single and a walk induced by Miguel Rojas set the table for Mr. Markus Lynn Betts.

Dodgers with at least 25 home runs and 20 doubles before the All-Star break (all time):

Duke Snider (1955)

Mookie Betts (2023) — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 8, 2023

Mike Moustakas took Gonsolin deep in the top of the seventh to make it 7-4.

The Dodgers tacked on their eighth and ninth run of the game in the eighth on a Miguel Rojas RBI double. After intentionally walking Mookie, a routine double play was fumbled by shortstop Andrew Velazquez who threw the ball away for an error. Rojas scored on the play.

Then the Dodgers’ All-Star catcher Will Smith crushed a two-run home run against reliever Aaron Loup to increase the Dodgers lead to seven runs.

Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier combined for 2 1⁄ 3 innings of efficient and scoreless work out of the bullpen.

Friday particulars

Home runs: Freddie Freeman (16), J.D. Martinez (21), Mookie Betts 2 (25), Mickey Moniak (10), Mike Moustakas (6), Will Smith (13)

WP — Tony Gonsolin (5-3): 6 ⅔ IP, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

LP — Griffin Canning (6-4): 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 walks, 0 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers wrap up the first half of the 2023 season on Saturday when they go for the series sweep against the Angels (6:10 p.m., SportsNet LA). Michael Grove (0-2, 7.02 ERA, 1.610 WHIP) gets the start in the series finale for the Dodgers. Left-hander Reid Detmers (2-5, 3.72 ERA, 11.3 K/9) toes the rubber for the Angels.