MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 8: Dodgers 10, Angels 5

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers hit five home runs for a second straight night and Michael Grove pitched a career-high six innings in the Angels on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, the final game before the All-Star break.

4 Total Updates Since
Jul 7, 2023, 5:01am PDT