July 8: Dodgers 10, Angels 5

The Dodgers hit five home runs for a second straight night and Michael Grove pitched a career-high six innings in the Angels on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, the final game before the All-Star break.
Jul 7, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 8
Dodgers head into All-Star break on 4-game win streak
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman keyed another Dodgers blowout of the Angels. They each homered, as Los Angeles hit five home runs for a second straight night.
July 8
Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat
The Dodgers play the Angels on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
July 8
Chris Taylor nearing return, Julio Urías starts Friday in New York
Chris Taylor will likely be activated off the injured list to join the Dodgers on Friday in New York. Julio Urías starts on the mound in that first game after the All-Star break. The rest of the starting rotation is to be determined, including when Clayton Kershaw might return from shoulder soreness.
July 7
Dodgers vs. Angels series info
The Dodgers head into the All-Star break with a brief two-game series against the Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second meeting in three weeks between the local interleague foes.