Dodgers minors: Leonard and Nastrini star in Tulsa win

Both Tulsa and Great Lakes won on Friday while Oklahoma City and Rancho Cucamonga were on the wrong end of blowouts. July is an interesting time for the Dodgers minor league system with the upcoming trade deadline and major league baseball draft taking place over the next few days and weeks.

Player of the day

22-year old Eddys Leonard hit a long home run in Friday’s Drillers win. Leonard went 2-for-4 with his 9th home run of the season. Leonard also drove home three runs.

434-FOOT HOME RUN FROM LEONARD pic.twitter.com/x9WdzIS90b — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 8, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Down 8-0 after the top of the second, Oklahoma City didn’t have a rally in them, losing to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 10-1 on Friday. Matt Andriese would give up eight runs in his start and while the bullpen did a reasonable job, it was far too late to do anything in this game.

Jimmy Nelson continued his rehab, Nelson gave up two runs and one hit. He both had two walks and two strikeouts.

Double-A Tulsa

Trailing by two runs, the Drillers scored the next six runs in their 6-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). Nick Nastrani scattered four hits and four walks to allow two runs over 5⅔ innings pitched. Nastrani also struck out seven.

Along with Eddys Leonard, Kody Hoese had a good game at the plate. Hoese had three hits including his fourth home run of the season.

High-A Great Lakes

After jumping out to a four-run lead, the Loons again had to go to extra-innings before beating Dayton Dragons (Reds) 8-5 in ten innings. Benony Robles got the win with his two-innings performance where Robles struck out five.

After a hit-by-pitch drove home the tie-breaking run in the tenth inning, Jake Vogel had a two-run single to provide the three-run cushion.

Loon’s pitchers struck out 18 which was just above the 15 strikeouts the Loon’s hitters had during the game.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

It was a quiet night for the Quakes as their offense could only manage a single run to lose 7-1 on Friday to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels). The Quakes had but three hits and two walks against 15 strikeouts in the game.

Payton Martin gave up more than a run since his start on May 26th. In his four inning outing, Martin gave up three runs and six hits. He also had four strikeouts.

Transactions

No transactions were reported on Friday

