Dodgers minors: Dalton Rushing, Yon Castro, Jimmy Nelson

Dalton Rushing was the lone Dodgers player in the MLB Futures Game, played on Saturday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle to kick off All-Star festivities.

Rushing caught a few innings in the National League’s 5-0 win, and at the plate batted only once. He was hit by a pitch and scored in the sixth inning. He also had this colorful exchange on the mound in the seventh inning.

“He goes I got a curveball… then he throws a heater. And I was like oh FUCK” pic.twitter.com/h59mCYElEn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 9, 2023

Player of the day

Yon Castro struck out five of his nine batters faced in his first start back for High-A Great Lakes after missing a month on the injured list. He pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings, allowing only a single and a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.01 in 44⅔ innings on the season.

Castro, who the Dodgers selected from the Yankees in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in December, has four consecutive scoreless starts, totaling 14⅓ innings.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Kole Calhoun homered and doubled, scoring twice, but those were Oklahoma City’s only runs and only hits in a loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Jimmy Nelson took the loss, allowing two runs in the seventh inning. It was the first time pitching back-to-back for Nelson on his minor league rehab assignment, but he allowed two runs in both outings. Nelson walked three and only recorded two outs on Saturday, after walking two on Friday. That’s not a good sign after Nelson walked only three of his 40 batters faced in his first nine games on the assignment, especially after Dave Roberts said Thursday of Nelson, “Getting the stuff where it needs to be, to be major-league-ready and serviceable, we haven’t gotten quite there yet.”

Double-A Tulsa

Aldry Acosta allowed a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Ricky Vanasco allowed the game-winning solo homer in the ninth in Tulsa’s loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

Nick Frasso had his best start in about three weeks, striking out six and walking one in 3⅓ innings, allowing only a solo home run. Braydon Fisher struck out four of his six batters faced in 1⅔ scoreless innings in relief.

Yusniel Díaz hit an opposite-field two-run home run for Tulsa, who were wearing these Christmas aweater jerseys on Saturday:

Now that’s how you start a ball game! pic.twitter.com/8U73WvQUHy — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 9, 2023

High-A Great Lakes

Two runs in the seventh inning undid a stellar group pitching effort in the Loons’ loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds).

Right-hander Adolfo Ramirez followed Castro with 3⅓ scoreless innings of his own, with four strikeouts. Christian Suarez allowed a two-run home run in the seventh to turn the game around.

Great Lakes on offense managed only four hits, two by catcher Yeiner Fernandez, who drove home the Loons’ only run.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Two runs in the 11th inning made the Quakes extra-inning winners over the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels). The go-ahead run in the deciding frame came on a wild pitch, followed by a Jorge Puerta RBI single for an insurance run.

Outfielder Josue De Paula hit a two-run double and scored three times. Puerta had two hits.

Livan Reinoso pitched three scoreless innings in relief of starter Gabe Emmett. Kelvin Ramirez allowed an unearned run in the 10th inning, but then pitched a perfect 11th to close out the win, striking out three in his two innings of work.

Transaction

High-A: Pitcher Yon Castro was activated off the injured list.

Saturday scores

Sunday scores