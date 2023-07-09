Dodgers notes: No Evan Phillips on All-Star roster

Four National League pitching replacements were named Saturday to the All-Star roster. Three of them were starters, and the other replacement was Craig Kimbrel of the Phillies, in place of Devin Williams.

That makes six National League relievers chosen at some point for the NL All-Star roster, five of which are still on the team.

None are the Dodgers’ Evan Phillips, who has a worthy All- Star case in his own right.

Though the bigger pitching snub in the National League is probably Blake Snell of the Padres, with a 2.85 ERA and 132 strikeouts, as Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune points out:

Blake Snell is 4th in NL in ERA (2.85), 2nd in strikeouts (132) & No.1 in BA against (.200).



There are 15 starting pitchers in MLB with an ERA of 3.09 or lower. Snell is the only one who has not been named to his league’s All-Star roster. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 9, 2023

Links

Hall of Fame outfielder Zack Wheat, who played for Brooklyn for 18 years and is the Dodgers franchise leader in hits, doubles, triples, total bases, and games played, was profiled by Houston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times, who wrote, “One of the things the Dodgers don’t do very well is celebrate their rich and diverse history, especially if something happened before 1947.”

Expectations for high draft picks to reach the major leagues quickly are rising, writes J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register.