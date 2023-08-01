Dodgers 2023 trade deadline tracker

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT, an annual disruptive force in the league’s schedule, and one that splits the sport into two groups — buyers and sellers.

An example of the trade deadline’s gravity is that the Dodgers clubhouse is open to media on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., about 90 minutes earlier than usual for a 7:10 p.m. game, rather than putting player reaction on full display (at least for the few players who might be in the clubhouse at the time) as late trade news trickles in.

The Dodgers have already been busy heading into the deadline, making three trades to acquire four players last week.

July 25: Kiké Hernández acquired from Red Sox

Traded away: Pitchers Nick Robertson (on 40-man roster) and Justin Hagenman

Added salary: $1,155,914

Hernández is making $10 million this season, with $3,655,914 remaining at the time of the trade. Boston sent $2.5 million as part of the deal.

July 26: Amed Rosario acquired from Guardians

Traded away: Pitcher Noah Syndergaard (40-man)

Added salary: none

Syndergaard is making $13 million this season, with $4,682,796 remaining at the time of the trade. Rosario is making $7.8 million, with $2,809,677 left. The Dodgers sent $1,873,118 to Cleveland to balance out the salaries.

July 28: Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly acquired from White Sox

Traded away: outfielder Trayce Thompson (40-man, though on 60-day injured list), pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure

Ancillary moves: Justin Bruihl (40-man) and Eddys Leonard designated for assignment to make room for both on 40-man roster; Phil Bickford (40-man) designated for assignment to make room for Kelly on the active roster.

Added salary: $9,103,495

Lynn is making $18.5 million this season, with $6,465,054 left at the time of the deal. Kelly is making $9 million, with $3,145,161 remaining. Heading out was Thompson’s $1.45 million salary, of which $506,720 remained.

August 1: Justin Bruihl traded to Rockies

Dodgers traded Bruihl for cash, four days after designating the left-handed for assignment.