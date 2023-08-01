Dodgers trade Justin Bruihl to Rockies

The Dodgers on Tuesday traded left-hander Justin Bruihl to the Rockies for cash considerations, four days after he was designated for assignment by Los Angeles.

Bruihl was part of the fall-out of the Dodgers’ trade with the White Sox that brought Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to Los Angeles. To make room on the 40-man roster for both new pitchers, Bruihl and Double-A shortstop Eddys Leonard were designated for assignment on Friday.

Bruihl had a 4.07 ERA and 4.90 xERA in 20 games in his five stints with the Dodgers this season, with 19 strikeouts and eight walks in 24⅓ innings. In Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Bruihl had a 2.04 ERA in 15 games, with 17 strikeouts and seven walks in 17⅔ innings.

The left-hander has extreme splits in his career, holding left-handed batters to just .181/.228/.216, while right-handers hit .302/.392/.524 against him.

He was sent back to Oklahoma City last Wednesday, the fifth time Bruihl has been optioned this season.

Bruihl was a non-drafted free agent signed by the Dodgers in 2017 out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He pitched parts of three seasons with Los Angeles, posting a 3.65 ERA and 4.48 FIP in 65 games, with 43 strikeouts and 21 walks in 66⅔ innings.