Dodgers acquire Ryan Yarborugh from Royals, per reports

The Dodgers did trade for another pitcher after all at the trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from the Royals.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Dodgers would send infielder Devin Mann, who leads the Pacific Coast League in doubles, and 19-year-old shortstop Derlin Figueroa to Kansas City in the trade. Figueroa is hitting .237/.372/.376 in 31 games in the Arizona Complex League this season.

Earlier Monday, the Dodgers reportedly had a deal in place for Eduardo Rodriguez of the Tigers, but the right-hander invoked his no-trade clause.

What Yarbrough’s role is with the Dodgers remains to be seen, but he’s both started and relieved this season for the Royals.

Yarbrough had a 4.24 ERA and 4.80 xERA in 51 innings for Kansas City this season in multiple roles, but since moving into the rotation has a 3.08 ERA in seven starts, with 24 strikeouts and six walks in 38 innings.

He’s been among the league leaders in preventing hard contact for his six years in the majors, including the previous five seasons with the Rays.

The 31-year-old Yarbrough still has one more year after this before reaching free agency, and still has one option year remaining, having been optioned in 2019 and 2022. He has not been optioned this season. But he passed five years of service time earlier this season and can refuse any minor league assignment.

Yarbrough is making $3 million this season, with about $1 million remaining.