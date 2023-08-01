 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oakland Athletics v. Los Angeles Dodgers

August 1: Dodgers 7, A’s 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Michael Elizondo
Lance Lynn pitched seven innings in his Dodgers debut, Freddie Freeman had four hits, Mookie Betts homered and had three hits, and Kiké Hernández hit a three-run double in a win over the A’s on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Jul 30, 2023, 12:52pm PDT