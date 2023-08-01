August 1: Dodgers 7, A’s 3

Lance Lynn pitched seven innings in his Dodgers debut, Freddie Freeman had four hits, Mookie Betts homered and had three hits, and Kiké Hernández hit a three-run double in a win over the A’s on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 30, 2023, 12:52pm PDT
August 1
Newcomers Lance Lynn & Kiké Hernández fuel Dodgers win over A’s
Lance Lynn pitched seven innings in his Dodgers debut, and fellow recent trade acquisition Kiké Hernández hit a three-run double in leading Los Angeles to a win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 1
Dodgers vs. A’s Game I chat
The Dodgers host the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 1
J.D. Martinez still out of Dodgers lineup, but not on IL ... yet
J.D. Martinez is out of the Dodgers lineup for the fourth time in 10 days. It’s either his hamstring, or his groin, or maybe even his back. Nobody seems to be sure, but he’s not on the injured list yet.
August 1
With A’s in town, a call for ‘sell the team’ chants at Dodger Stadium
The Athletics visit the Dodgers in Los Angeles, so here’s a call for action to chant "sell the team" in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium in solidarity with Oakland
July 30
Dodgers on Deck: August 1 vs. A’s
The Dodgers homestand continues with three games against the Oakland A’s, beginning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.