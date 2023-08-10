Dodgers vs. Rockies series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back home at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, starting their longest homestand of the season, a 10-gamer against the Rockies, Brewers, and Marlins.

Up first are the Rockies, coming to town for a four-game weekend series in the first meeting between these two divisional foes in six weeks.

Clayton Kershaw will be activated for the series opener on Thursday, after a long injured list stint with left shoulder soreness. His last start came on June 27, facing the minimum 18 batters in six scoreless innings against these Rockies at Coors Field.

The Dodgers have outscored the Rockies 45-18 in five meetings this season, winning four of five games, including wins of 13-4 and 5-2 in April at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Colorado’s 20-39 road record is worst in the National League.

Colorado starts three left-handed pitchers in this series, which means more playing time for trade deadline acquisitions Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario. The Dodgers have won four of their last five games started by opposing southpaws.

Dodgers vs. Rockies schedule

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Ty Blach (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Austin Gomber (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Peter Lambert

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Kyle Freeland (L)

SportsNet LA